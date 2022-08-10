Humankind Investments LLC Sells 50 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Humankind Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,061 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 189,842 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 6,725 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $536.37. 37,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,315,815. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $507.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.75. The firm has a market cap of $501.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,144 shares of company stock valued at $69,269,555 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.00.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.