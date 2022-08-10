Huobi Token (HT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.30 Million

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $678.83 million and $11.30 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $4.41 or 0.00018441 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,914.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00037774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00130867 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00065654 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

Huobi Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,920,626 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

