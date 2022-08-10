Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Announces Earnings Results

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE H traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.17. 8,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 624.97 and a beta of 1.41. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.93.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $672,396.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $543,020.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $72,909.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,184.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $672,396.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $543,020.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,480 shares of company stock worth $1,301,518. 21.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after buying an additional 95,574 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $1,214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.