Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Announces Earnings Results

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS.
Shares of NYSE H traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.17. 8,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 624.97 and a beta of 1.41. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.93.
In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $672,396.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $543,020.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $72,909.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,184.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $672,396.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $543,020.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,480 shares of company stock worth $1,301,518. 21.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
H has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.31.
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
