Hydro One (TSE:H) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.68% from the stock’s current price.

H has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB increased their target price on Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on Hydro One and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.20.

Hydro One stock traded down C$0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$35.62. The stock had a trading volume of 354,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36. The stock has a market cap of C$21.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20. Hydro One has a one year low of C$29.13 and a one year high of C$36.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.99.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

