i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.41-$1.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $307.00 million-$317.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.26 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

IIIV traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $26.81. The stock had a trading volume of 143,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,878. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $865.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.26.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $78.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $57,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

