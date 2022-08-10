ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.20-6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered ICU Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered ICU Medical from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

ICU Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ICUI traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.32. 323,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,481. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.52 and a beta of 0.55. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $158.60 and a 52 week high of $282.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.31). ICU Medical had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $130,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,070.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total value of $37,005.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,634.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $130,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $585,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICU Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Featured Articles

