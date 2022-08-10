IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives $216.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IEX. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of IEX opened at $209.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. IDEX has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1,072.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 416.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

