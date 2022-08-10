IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.80

Shares of IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 55.80 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.66), with a volume of 1551628 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.10 ($0.62).

IGas Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £73.60 million and a PE ratio of -11.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.08.

IGas Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IGas Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGas Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.