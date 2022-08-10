IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,100 shares, a growth of 420.3% from the July 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,214,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IGEN Networks Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IGEN remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 7,514,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,807,382. IGEN Networks has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

IGEN Networks Company Profile

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands.

