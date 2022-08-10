IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,100 shares, a growth of 420.3% from the July 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,214,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
IGEN Networks Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:IGEN remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 7,514,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,807,382. IGEN Networks has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
IGEN Networks Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IGEN Networks (IGEN)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for IGEN Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGEN Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.