Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.00-$9.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.32 billion-$15.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.80 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Shares of ITW traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.45. 722,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,792. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.99 and a 200-day moving average of $204.69. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The firm has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $91,466,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 11.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,034,000 after buying an additional 142,604 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $17,703,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $17,265,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

