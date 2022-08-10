Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Short Interest Update

Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Imerys Stock Performance

Shares of Imerys stock remained flat at 32.93 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 33.65. Imerys has a 12-month low of 32.93 and a 12-month high of 41.03.

About Imerys

Imerys SA provides mineral-based specialty solutions for various industries worldwide. The company operates in Performance Minerals and High Temperature Solutions segments. It provides additives for interior decorative paints, as well as marine protection, facade coating, can coating, etc.; rubber, tires, medical rubber, and cables; and adhesives and sealants.

