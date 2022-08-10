Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Price Up 32.1% Over Last Week (IDIA)

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a market capitalization of $35.47 million and $356,131.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00040411 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014852 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi.

Buying and Selling Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

