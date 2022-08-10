Inchcape (LON:INCH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $734.72

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 734.72 ($8.88) and traded as high as GBX 850.50 ($10.28). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 843 ($10.19), with a volume of 344,464 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($11.00) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.12) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Inchcape Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 1,293.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 747.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 736.12.

Inchcape Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Inchcape

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.62%.

In other Inchcape news, insider John Langston acquired 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 720 ($8.70) per share, with a total value of £2,044.80 ($2,470.76).

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Further Reading

