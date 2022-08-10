Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.12

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.12 and traded as high as $28.20. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $28.04, with a volume of 1,392 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average of $30.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Infineon Technologies stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

