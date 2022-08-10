Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT) Short Interest Update

Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Infinite Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:NFNT remained flat at $9.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,603. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88. Infinite Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07.

Institutional Trading of Infinite Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinite Acquisition in the first quarter worth $247,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Infinite Acquisition in the first quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Infinite Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,458,000. Institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

About Infinite Acquisition

Infinite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

