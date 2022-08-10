Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 667,930 shares.The stock last traded at $14.34 and had previously closed at $14.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IEA. Sidoti downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives ( NASDAQ:IEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 402.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEA. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 170.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

Featured Stories

