InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.27. InfuSystem shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 144,366 shares.

InfuSystem Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $86,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $86,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Mark Ruiz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $324,982.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $499,300. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

InfuSystem Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 7.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 26,966 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in InfuSystem in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 233.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 21,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 199,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

