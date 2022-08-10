InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.27. InfuSystem shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 144,366 shares.
InfuSystem Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.08.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $86,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Mark Ruiz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $324,982.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $499,300. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
InfuSystem Company Profile
InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.
