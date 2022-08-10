Insider Buying: Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) EVP Buys 6,350 Shares of Stock

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) EVP Scott Obermeier acquired 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $101,282.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 48,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,880.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Down 0.2 %
CLMT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $15.67. 10,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $17.43.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLMT shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.
Featured Articles
