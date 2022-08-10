Insider Buying: Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) CEO Acquires 37,450 Shares of Stock

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) CEO Scott L. Bok bought 37,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $333,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,674,396.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE GHL traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $8.86. The stock had a trading volume of 140,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,602. The company has a market capitalization of $162.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.41). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Institutional Trading of Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHL. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

