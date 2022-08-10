Insider Buying: Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) CEO Buys 32,529 Shares of Stock

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 32,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $286,580.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,448,999 shares in the company, valued at $12,765,681.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:GHL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.86. The stock had a trading volume of 140,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.22. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.41). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Greenhill & Co., Inc.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 491,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 203,405 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,967,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,140,000 after buying an additional 652,808 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on GHL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

