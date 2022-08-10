Insider Buying: Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Major Shareholder Purchases 2,150,000 Shares of Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin bought 2,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,525,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,835,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,424,855.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSTX traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,823. The company has a market cap of $233.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.52. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Poseida Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 16,150 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. 41.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSTX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Poseida Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Poseida Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

