Insider Buying: Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) CFO Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) CFO Nicholas W. Alexos bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $654,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Univar Solutions Trading Up 2.0 %

UNVR stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,475. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.75.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.57%. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $5,710,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,098,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNVR shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

