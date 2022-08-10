Insider Selling: iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Sells C$69,151.00 in Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.15, for a total value of C$69,151.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,925,087.30.

Michael Lee Stickney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.03, for a total value of C$65,025.00.

On Saturday, May 21st, Michael Lee Stickney acquired 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$63.81 per share, with a total value of C$63,808.00.

IAG opened at C$70.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$70.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.80. The company has a market cap of C$7.45 billion and a PE ratio of 9.46. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of C$58.70 and a 52 week high of C$85.25.

iA Financial ( TSE:IAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$241.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 9.2399995 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IAG shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$84.45.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

