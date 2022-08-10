Insider Selling: KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Insider Sells 3,111 Shares of Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE KBR traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.64. 618,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,032. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.23.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. KBR had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KBR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KBR by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,188,000 after purchasing an additional 39,673 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in KBR by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,994,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,055,000 after purchasing an additional 109,052 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 5.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,696,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,043,000 after purchasing an additional 258,039 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in KBR by 1.6% in the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,432,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,414 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,212 shares during the period.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

