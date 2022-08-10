Insider Selling: Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vector Group Trading Up 1.4 %

VGR stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 747,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,544. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $312.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 74.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VGR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 356.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 103,838 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 326.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 292,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 223,992 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

(Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.