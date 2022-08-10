Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Sells 621 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $181,971.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,812.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of VRTX traded down $6.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.50. The company had a trading volume of 36,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,773. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $301.73. The stock has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heirloom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 11,692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 924.8% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,219 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $535,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 100.3% during the second quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

