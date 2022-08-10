Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group to $58.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on INSM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Insmed Stock Performance

NASDAQ INSM opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65. Insmed has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $34.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.09. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 154.14% and a negative net margin of 188.04%. The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Insmed will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,122.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,468. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

