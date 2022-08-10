Insured Finance Trading Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days (INFI)

Insured Finance (INFI) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. Insured Finance has a market cap of $228,036.71 and $578.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00040410 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00014792 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,544,683 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin.

Insured Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

