Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Michele Murgel Sells 1,056 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Michele Murgel sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $16,917.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,823 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michele Murgel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intapp alerts:

On Wednesday, August 10th, Michele Murgel sold 1,388 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $22,319.04.

On Friday, August 5th, Michele Murgel sold 100 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Michele Murgel sold 1,339 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $21,424.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Michele Murgel sold 615 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $12,595.20.

On Monday, May 23rd, Michele Murgel sold 875 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $19,328.75.

On Friday, May 20th, Michele Murgel sold 568 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $12,541.44.

Intapp Stock Performance

INTA stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $16.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,287. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.13. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $69.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.36 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 309,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 19.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Intapp in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intapp by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 196,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 44,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Intapp

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.