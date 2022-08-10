Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -138.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 270,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after buying an additional 60,335 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,956,000 after buying an additional 499,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 59,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

