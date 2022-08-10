Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Rating) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 2,121,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,675,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Integrated Media Technology Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integrated Media Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Integrated Media Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Integrated Media Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Integrated Media Technology

Integrated Media Technology Limited offers laminated switchable glass, nano-coated plate filter, air filter, and Internet of Things (IoT) products. It also engages in the provision of financial research services; development of Ouction platform, a non-fungible token trading marketplace; and distribution of halal food products.

