Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $244.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.78 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 10.20%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Inter Parfums updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.25-$3.25 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.25 EPS.

Inter Parfums Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of IPAR stock traded down $3.00 on Wednesday, reaching $81.14. 159,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day moving average of $81.83. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.00. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $732,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $609,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,832,000 after buying an additional 22,972 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 16.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after buying an additional 13,708 shares in the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

Featured Articles

