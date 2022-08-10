Interactive Financial Advisors Invests $50,000 in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,077,000 after buying an additional 2,556,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,828,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,775,000 after buying an additional 1,768,949 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $9,889,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 52,505,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $490,405,000 after purchasing an additional 880,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,904,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,655,000 after purchasing an additional 766,495 shares during the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PAA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,512,744. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.79.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 106.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAA. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

