Interactive Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 8,345.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,892,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of IJT traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.07. 1,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,131. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.44 and a 200-day moving average of $116.84. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.