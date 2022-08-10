Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.74) Per Share

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.74) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.21). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.61) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.85 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $496.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.25. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 156,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

