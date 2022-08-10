InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s current price.

IHG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($73.71) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,980 ($60.17) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.87) to GBX 5,400 ($65.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,640 ($68.15).

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

IHG traded up GBX 93 ($1.12) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5,060 ($61.14). 517,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,738. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,624.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,864.20. The firm has a market cap of £9.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,252.10. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,174 ($50.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,386 ($65.08).

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

