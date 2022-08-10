International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Boosted by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 14,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

IBM stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.10. The company had a trading volume of 68,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,454,510. The company has a market capitalization of $118.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

