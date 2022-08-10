International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on September 28th

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

International Seaways has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect International Seaways to earn $4.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Shares of INSW stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.57. The company had a trading volume of 21,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on International Seaways from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research upgraded International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In related news, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $156,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,570.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other International Seaways news, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $156,730.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 19,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $444,220.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,050.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $645,360 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 825.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 16,514 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1,167.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 122,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,065,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,219,000 after buying an additional 104,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

