International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.44

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.44 and traded as high as $0.45. International Stem Cell shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 134 shares.
International Stem Cell Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44.
International Stem Cell Company Profile
International Stem Cell Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products in North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell.
Further Reading
