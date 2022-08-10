Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Position Boosted by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,588 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCP traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $20.63. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,612. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $22.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.81.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.