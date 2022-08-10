Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 13,086 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 228% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,988 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXE. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the second quarter worth $68,001,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 364.1% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 48.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the first quarter worth $2,749,000.

Shares of FXE traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.63. 2,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,207. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 12-month low of $92.03 and a 12-month high of $111.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.52.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

