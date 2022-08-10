Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Short Interest Down 71.4% in July

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:PEZ traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.77. 934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,876. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $59.81 and a 1-year high of $103.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.13 and a 200 day moving average of $70.67.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

About Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $481,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,463,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

