Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ:IPKW traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,318. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23.
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.587 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF
