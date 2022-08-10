Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:IPKW traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,318. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.587 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period.

