Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,248 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 184.88% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $13,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 77.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:QQQM traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.50. The company had a trading volume of 87,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,520. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $110.78 and a 1-year high of $167.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.34.

