InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.27

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.27 and traded as high as $8.75. InVivo Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 372,780 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on InVivo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Down 10.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $6.28.

InVivo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NVIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) by 152.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.78% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

