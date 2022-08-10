Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $46.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,235. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -230.64 and a beta of 0.70. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 9.86.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $50,973.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,567.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on IONS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.