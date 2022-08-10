IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.81 million.

IPG Photonics Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ IPGP traded up $3.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.80. 256,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,253. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.51. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $82.68 and a fifty-two week high of $180.54.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPGP. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $168.43.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,434,599 shares in the company, valued at $765,540,659.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,434,599 shares in the company, valued at $765,540,659.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,805.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 24.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 309.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth about $960,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth about $894,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.