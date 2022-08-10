ironSource (NYSE:IS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 664,098 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 8,425,475 shares.The stock last traded at $4.98 and had previously closed at $4.82.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ironSource from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research cut ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ironSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25.

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $189.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.55 million. ironSource had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of ironSource by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ironSource by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ironSource by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in ironSource by 59.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

