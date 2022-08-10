Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 80.2% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 105,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after buying an additional 46,899 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $5.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.10. The company had a trading volume of 23,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,875. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.72 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.32.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

