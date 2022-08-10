Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.22 Million Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRO. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 866,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,912,000 after buying an additional 159,875 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of BRO stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.18. 38,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,324. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

